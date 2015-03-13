Killswitch and Cannibal Corpse collab on way

Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has suggested his album with Killswitch Engage’s Adam D and former Black Dahlia Murder drummer Shannon Lucas could be released soon.

The trio started work on the project over a year ago, but very few details have been revealed.

Now Corpsegrinder has posted a picture of himself and Adam D, saying: “We did a record together with Shannon Lucas that is coming out within the next year – get ready!”

Last year D warned Metal Injection that “there’s a lot of red tape” associated with the work. Killswitch are currently recording their seventh album, while Cannibal Corpse just completed a US tour with Behemoth.