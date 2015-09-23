Killswitch aim for diversity on album no.7

Killswitch Engage predict their seventh album will be their most diverse to date.

They were forced to pause the recording process earlier this month as frontman Jesse Leach battled a throat infection – but they report that work on the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent is back on track, and on course for a 2016 release.

Killswitch say: “It’s been a while but have no fear, we are making some real progress on the new album. If all goes well we should have this wrapped up early winter late fall.

“So far every song has its own life and style – it’s shaping up to be our most diverse record yet.

They thank fans for their patience and add: “We want to make sure this record is everything we know it can be. We’ve put blood, sweat and more blood into this one.”

Earlier this year, Leach confirmed he’d completed vocal tracks on five songs, saying: “I’m pushing my voice to higher registers and allowing the grit to come through, which definitely suits my style.”

Killswitch Engage head out on a 17-date US tour in November:

Nov 01: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Nov 03: Lancaster Freedom Hall, PA

Nov 04: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Nov 06: Indianapolis Egyptian Room At The Old National Centre, IN

Nov 07: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Nov 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Nov 10: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 11: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC

Nov 12: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 13: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Nov 14: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL

Nov 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 17: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Nov 18: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Nov 20: Tempe Marquee, AZ

Nov 21: Las Vegas Event Center, NV

Nov 22: San Diego SOMA, CA