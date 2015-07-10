Killswitch Leach 5 tracks into album

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach reports he’s completed vocal tracks on five songs for their seventh album.

And he says he’s covering new territory as the band continue work on the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent.

Leach says via Instagram: “So far this record has a little bit of everything and I couldn’t be happier with it.

“The topics are pretty heavy so far on the first four, even though they’re all different from each other. I’m pretty stoked on the song I just finished – this one rounds it out with a more uptempo singalong feel. Almost punk rock meets 80s metal, with double-bass for good measure.”

He adds: “I’m pushing my voice to higher registers and allowing the grit to come through, which definitely suits my style.”

KSE launch a US tour later this month. Their most recent release was the track Loyalty, which features on a Game Of Thrones mixtape. Their seventh album – the second since Leach returned – is expected early next year via Roadrunner.

Former frontman Howard Jones this week revealed he’d come close to committing suicide due to depression toward the end of his time with the band.