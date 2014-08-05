Killing Joke ease pain of Alt-Fest cancellation

Killing Joke and The Defiled have announced gigs to make up for the cancelled Alt-Fest.

Both bands were due to appear at the festival which was due to take place in Northamptonshire on August 15-17. But when organisers pulled the plug on short notice, it left bands and fans high and dry.

With plans already in place to attend the festival, Killing Joke and The Defiled sought venues nearby to put on smaller gigs for their fans.

The Defiled will play at the Zombie Hut in Corby on Friday, August 15 with support from My Ruin, who were also on the Alt-Fest bill.

Meanwhile, Killing Joke will appear at The Fleece in Bristol on the same night.

The Defiled’s The AvD says: “We were excited to play Alt-Fest and disappointed to learn it had been cancelled. Stitch had already booked his flight, and we know there’s a bunch of fans who were looking forward to seeing us, so we tried to find a show to replace it.

“The fact that a venue called The Zombie Hut came through and that we can bring My Ruin with us means all is not lost – so come down and let’s have some fucking fun.”

Rumours began circulating last week that the crowd funded Alt-Fest had been cancelled, with fans growing enraged at the lack of communication from festival organisers. Finally they admitted it was off due to a lack of funds, insisting it was “never a scam or a con”.

Get tickets for The Defiled show here and visit SeeTickets for briefs to the Killing Joke gig.