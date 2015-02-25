Killer Be Killed could play again says Troy Sanders

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders hopes supergroup Killer Be Killed will play live again after their run of shows at Australia’s Soundwave festival.

He hit the stage for the first time this weekend alongside Max Cavalera, Ben Koller of Converge and Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan.

And although no other appearances are planned when Soundwave comes to an end, there could be more on the horizon.

Sanders tells The Metal Hammer Magazine Show of their first set: “It was pretty rare and amazing. There was a handful of positive anxiety – the good nerves, not the band ones.

“There was a lot of smiles going on. ‘Wow, dude – you’re Max, you’re Juan from Torche, you’re Ben from Converge and you’re Greg from Dillinger – and we’re all jamming together.’”

He jokes that the advantage of working with two other frontmen is “we all get to do 66% less of the work!” He continues: “It’s nice that we all share vocal duties. It’s very fresh. I use the world ‘therapeutic.’ It’s stress-free. It’s a handful of friends that recorded some riffs that we enjoyed.”

Asked about the future, Sanders says: “After all the smiles and camaraderie, I would hope there’s something else in the future. But we do have our ‘main bands’ that will dictate how our professional lives are projected. I certainly would love to.”

