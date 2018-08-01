Kikagaku Moyo announce new album Masana Temples

Japanese psychedelic rockers Kikagaku Moyo have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.

Masana Temples will be the band’s first album since 2016’s House In The Tall Grass and follows the 2017 EP Stone Garden. It’ll launch on October 5 via Guruguru Brain.

To mark the announcement, Kikagaku Moyo have shared the new track Gatherings, which can be listened to below.

Vocalist and drummer Go Kurosawa says: “Gatherings is the oldest song on this record. With this song, we’re expressing our journey in the world.

“We’ve gathered everyone in the band’s ideas in this song along with the ideas and influences of the places we’ve visited throughout our travels.”

Kurosawa is joined in the lineup by vocalist and guitarist Tomo Katsurada, guitarist Daoud Popal, sitar and keyboardist Ryu Kurosawa and bassist Kotsuguy.

They’ll head out on tour across Europe later this year.

Masana Temples is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp.

Kikagaku Moyo - Masana Temples

1. Entrance

2. Dripping Sun

3. Nazo Nazo

4. Fluffy Kosmisch

5. Majupose

6. Nana

7. Orange Peel

8. Amayadori

9. Gatherings

10. Blanket Song

Kikagaku Moyo European tour dates

Nov 07: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Nov 08: London Scala, UK

Nov 09: Paris Petit Bain, France

Nov 10: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands

Nov 12: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Nov 13: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 14: Krakow Something Must Break, Poland

Nov 15: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Leipzig Transcentury Update, Germany

Nov 17: Düdingen Bad Bonn, Switzerland

Nov 18: Ravenna Bronson Hanna Bi, Italy

Nov 19: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 21: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Nov 22: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Nov 23: Stockholm Fasching, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Bla, Norway

Nov 25: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 26: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 27: Brussels Ab, Belgium

Nov 28: Lyon Jack Jack, France

Nov 29: Bordeaux Iboat, France

Nov 30: Barcelona Upload, Spain

Dec 01: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 03: Lisbon ZDB, Portugal

Dec 07: Athens Fuzzclub, Greece

Dec 08: Amsterdam Paradiso / Indiestad Night, Netherlands