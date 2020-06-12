Kevin Godley to release first solo album

Former 10cc and Godley And Creme man Kevin Godley will release his first ever solo album in July. Muscle Memory, which began life as a Pledge Music project, will be released as an album in December, but prior to that every track will be released as a weekly single in the run-up to the album's release.

The Muscle Memory project began when Godley posted an invitation on the PledgeMusic site stating: ‘Write and record with me.’

“Recently something happened that eclipsed any songwriting techniques I’d learned in 10cc or Godley & Creme," Godley explains. "Out of the blue, I was sent two recorded instrumental tracks with requests to write melodies and lyrics and turn them into songs. Both tracks came from people I’d never met and still haven’t. Experiencing this kind of remote collaboration and its results has been transformative for me, as I believe I’ve recorded 2 of my best ever songs and Muscle Memory, as I’m calling the album, will be about opening this collaborative door a lot wider.”

Godley received 286 instrumentals, choosing to conceal the names of submitters so as not to focus on high profile artists. Of these 11 were chosen for the final tracklisting.

Following the collapse of Pledge, The state51 Conspiracy contacted Kevin and funded the project so that those who had paid would still be able to listen to the record they were helping to make.

"The album marks Kevin’s first time fronting a project," says a statement. "His lyricism is cutting, political and provides a mood similar to film dialogue over classic pop lyricism. Gun control, societal unrest, racism and questions regarding political correctness make for some of the most striking lyrical content likely heard on an alternative pop record. This is a dark record from someone not known for dark themes."

Kevin Godley: Muscle Memory (with single release dates)

1. Expecting A Message: 16/07/2020

2. The Ghosts Of The Living: 30/07/2020

3. Hit The Street: 13/08/2020

4. The Bang Bang Theory: 27/08/2020

5. Minutes Alone: 10/09/2020

6. Cut To The Cat: 24/09/2020

7. One Day: 08/10/2020

8. All Bones Are White: 22/10/2020

9. Periscope: 5/11/2020

10. Song Of Hate: 19/11/2020

11. Bulletholes In The Sky: 03/12/2020

