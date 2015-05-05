Kevin Godley goes digital for Spacecake

Kevin Godley has released his first book digitally through Apple’s iTunes.

Spacecake is split into 27 chapters and features pictures, music and film clips from throughout Godley’s career and is said to chronicle “the misadventures of a debauched and dangerous masochist as he tantrums his way through the sleazy worlds of rock and roll, music video and technology.”

He and Lol Creme co-founded 10cc and left the group together in 1976 to form Godley & Creme. Along with releasing seven albums between 1977 and 1988, the pair directed videos for artists including Status Quo, Asia, Toyah, David Sylvian, Yes and Eric Clapton.

They were also behind the camera for Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush 1986 hit Don’t Give Up.

Spacecake is available to purchase now on iTunes and can be read via iBooks on Mac or other iOS devices.

Meanwhile, 10cc will play three UK dates later this month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Sheet Music album:

May 25: Southend Pavilion

May 26: Crawley The Hawth

May 28: London Royal Albert Hall