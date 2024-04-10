"All our shows have become a celebration for us and the fans." Kerbdog announce special tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album

Kerbdog will play shows in September and October to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album.

Produced by Seattle grunge legend Jack Endino (who recorded classic albums by Nirvana, Soundgarden, Mudhoney and more), Kerbdog was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and released on Mercury Records on March 28, 1994. The album was re-released on vinyl in 2020 by Hassle Records.



"There was a lot of trying to replicate [Metallica's] ‘Black Album’, crossing it with bands like Hüsker Dü and Fugazi," vocalist/guitarist Cormac Battle told Metal Hammer in 2014. "A strange marriage, but that’s what we were trying to do."



“We went to the studio where Queen did Bohemian Rhapsody and worked very hard on the album and put in the hours. Brazilian metal titans Sepultura were recording there at the same time and we could hear their album Chaos AD coming together. I think some of what they were doing seeped into what we were doing. It made the record heavier and chunkier than we intended, but we were happy with the results.”



The Kilkenny quartet will play their debut album in full, along with choice selections from their much-acclaimed On The Turn record, at:

Sep 20: Kilkenny The Set Theatre, Ireland

Sep 21: Cork Cyprus Avenue, Ireland

Sep 28: Belfast Limelight 2, Northern Ireland

Oct 12: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Kerbdog officially split in 1998, but have played sporadic shows since due to popular demand. The group released a live album, Congregation, in 2014, and played a sold-out UK and Irish tour last year.



Talking to Louder about the quartet's forthcoming dates, bassist Colin Fennelly says, "All our shows have become a celebration for us and the fans. Adding the older songs in will make these extra special."



The tour will go on sale on Friday, April 12. Tickets for the Belfast and Dublin shows can be purchased here, tickets for Cork will be on sale here, and tickets for the band's hometown show in Kilkenny will be available here.

(Image credit: Kerbdog)

The band are also set to play Forest Fest in Laois in July, alongside the likes of The Wedding Present, The Undertones, Glasvegas, Dexys, Ocean Colour Scene and more.