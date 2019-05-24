Kenny Wayne Shepherd to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been confirmed today as a headliner for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The UK’s festival of rock, prog, country and blues will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with bands including Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Black Stone Cherry, Airbourne, Ugly Kid Joe and Cheap Trick set to appear.

Five-time Grammy nominee Shepherd will headline the Outlaw Country Stage in support of his new album The Traveler, which will be released on May 31 through Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have also confirmed the first artists who will play at the Marshall Amplification VIP Sessions which will take place at The VIP Bar.

Raveneye, Bad Touch and Otis will play on the Saturday, while Blackwater Conspiracy will perform on the Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets, visit the official website, while the full lineup announced so far can be seen below.

Here’s how Ramblin’ Man Fair became the UK's most interesting rock festival.