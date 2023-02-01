Kelly Clarkson smashes out a dazzling cover of Arctic Monkeys' Do I Wanna Know? on her daytime show, and we want an official version, like, now

Kelly Clarkson has supplied a dazzling cover of Arctic Monkey's 2013 track Do I Wanna Know?.

The performance took place during the Kellyoke segment of her daytime tv chat programme, The Kelly Clarkson show. During the show's musical portion, the early noughties chart-topper delivers renditions of songs spanning multiple genres. However recently, Clarkson has been belting out more rock-orientated tracks, including Blink-182's All The Small Things and The Offspring's Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated).

Perhaps its time she returns to her roots, and records new singles like her towering 2004 pop-rock megahit Since U Been Gone. Or even, maybe she should record an official version of her Arctic Monkeys cover (because like, we want it, thanks).

While the original Arctic Monkeys' hit is a smooth and sultry number, complete with Alex Turner's wistful croons, Clarkson escalates the indie rock favourite in her signature style of elevated, soaring vocals that are flawless from start to finish. Her faultless execution of the track is hardly surprising however, as, like one viewer declares in the comment section beneath the video, she "can sing EVERYTHING".

Sharing the sentiment, another comment reads: "This was excellent. I hope she does more rock songs. She can sing anything but rock is truly her wheelhouse." And we have to agree.

Watch the cover below:

The Kelly Clarkson show has been running since 2019, and features interviews with a number of celebrities and personalities about "everyday people". The programme opens with her 'kellyoke' section.

Previously, Clarkson has covered Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun, Imagine Dragons' Believer, The Jonas Brothers' Sucker, Heart's Alone, Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, and many more. The singer/presenter has also released an album dedicated to her on-screen covers, titled Kellyoke.