Keith Richards streams Trouble

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has streamed his solo single Trouble.

It’s taken from Crosseyed Heart – his first standalone outing since 1992’s Main Offender.

Keef recently said of the 15-track work: “I had a ball making this record, and working with drummer Steve Jordan and guitarist Waddy Wachtel again. There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having no idea what you’re doing to come out with at the other end.”

He’s also said he might tour on the back of the album, which is released on September 18 via Republic Records.

Tracklist