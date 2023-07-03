Keith Emerson celebrated with 20-disc box set Variations

Variations, a career-spanning 20-disc box set celebrating the work of Keith Emerson, will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on October 13. You can watch a video trailer for the new box set below.
The set contains rare early tracks with The T Bones And Chris Baber, music from The Nice and of course Emerson, Lake & Palmer, all of Emerson's solo albums, his soundtrack work, recent collaborations with conductor Terke Mikkelsen such as The Three Fates project and a host of live sets featuring previously unavailable material.
The collection has been curated with the full involvement and blessing of the Emerson family. Aaron Emerson, Keith’s son, says “It is with great excitement that we can share all of dad’s great work, expanding throughout his long career. I hope it gives you as much joy as it has done for all of us”.
Variations will be housed in a special 10 x 10 inch box, and the 20-CDs are accompanied by sleeve notes written by Jerry Ewing, Editor of Prog Magazine. Ewing casts a magnifying glass over the immense Emerson catalogue and speaks with many of his collaborators to deliver a fascinating history of the man behind the keyboard. Variations will also feature a 48-page book containing many never-before-seen photos taken directly from the Emerson family archive.
You can see the contents and artwork for Variations below.
VARIATIONS CONTENTS
PART ONE: THE EARLY YEARS / THE BANDS
DISC ONE
PART TWO: THE SOLO ALBUMS
DISC TWO: Honky
DISC THREE: Changing States
DISC FOUR: Emerson Plays Emerson
DISC FIVE: Keith Emerson Band
PART THREE: THE SOUNDTRACKS
DISC SIX: Inferno
DISC SEVEN: Nighthawks
DISC EIGHT: Murderock
DISC NINE: Best Revenge / La Chiesa
DISC TEN: Iron Man
DISC ELEVEN: Harmagedon / Godzilla
PART FOUR: COLLABORATIONS
DISC TWELVE: Three Fates Project
DISC THIRTEEN: Beyond the Stars
PART FIVE: LIVE COLLABORATIONS
DISC FOURTEEN: Boys Club (Live from California)
DISC FIFTEEN: Moscow Pt 1
DISC SIXTEEN: Moscow Pt 2
DISC SEVENTEEN: Live from Manticore Hall
DISC EIGHTEEN: Off The Shelf
DISC NINETEEN: Live at BB Kings - 21/05/2004
DISC TWENTY: B.B.Kings - NYC - 21/05/2004 / The Keith Emerson Trio Live At BB Kings