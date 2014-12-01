Kate Bush wins theatre award

Kate Bush’s Before The Dawn comeback shows were hailed at a theatre awards ceremony last night for creating “a new high in music performance.”

Her sold-out 22-date residency in London, which ran from August to September, was her first major live commitment since 1979. Bush accepted the Editor’s Award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards from actor Sir Ian McKellan. The event was hosted by comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

In October she thanked fans for their support for Before The Dawn, calling it “one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life” and adding: “It was a truly special and wonderful feeling for all of us.” But she also suggested it would be “a while” before she appeared again.

Two shows in mid-September were filmed for a possible DVD release. The residency led to reignited interest in her back-catalogue, making chart history when she became the first female artist to have eight albums in the top 40 at the same time.