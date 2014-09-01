Bush makes chart history (again)

Kate Bush has made chart history by becoming the first female artist to have eight albums in the top 40 at the same time.

Her achievement is only bettered by Elvis Presley, who took 12 places after his death in 1977, and the Beatles, who scored 11 on their remaster releases in 2009.

Bush’s first chart record came when debut single Wuthering Heights made her the first female artist to reach No.1 with a self-written song. Now her 1986 record The Whole Story has made No.6 while Hounds Of Love, from the previous year, has reached No.9. Further titles are placed at 20, 24, 26, 37, 38 and 40, with three more at 43, 44, and 49. That means her entire back-catalogue is in the top 50.

The sales spike comes after Bush began her 22-date Before The Dawn residency at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – her first run of shows since 1979.

Official Charts Company boss Martin Talbot tells the BBC: “Kate’s shows have created a huge stir – but for her catalogue to make such a significant impact is further evidence of the love the British public have for her music, from generation to generation.”

**Kate Bush album chart placings **

No. 6: The Whole Story (1986)

No. 9: Hounds Of Love (1985)

No. 20: 50 Words For Snow (2011)

No 24: The Kick Inside (1978)

No. 26: The Sensual World (1989)

No 37: The Dreaming (1982)

No. 38: Never For Ever (1980)

No. 40: Lionheart (1978)

No. 43: Aerial (2005)

No. 44: Director’s Cut (2011)

No. 49: The Red Shoes (1993)