Kansas singer Ronnie Platt in high spirits after successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer

Kansas singer Ronnie Platt is recovering after successful surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

Platt, 63, reveals in a statement posted on Facebook that his doctors report the surgery went very well and he says he's resting up and looking forward to getting back to work.

He says: "I am home! The doctor said my surgery couldn't have gone any better.

"I felt the power of everyone's prayers and positive energy. You all have helped me. How do I, or can I, ever thank all of you for that?

"Day one of recovery here I am.

"I am looking forward to getting back to what I do best. Yes, singing, but my true job is entertaining you all and helping you at least for a couple hours forget about your problems and recharge your batteries.

"I take a lot of pride in that. Thank you all again, carry on!"

Kansas recently cancelled a number of live shows in the wake of Platt's diagnosis. They still have a raft of shows scheduled through 2025, with the next performance due to take place in early April. The full schedule can be seen below.

Last year, drummer Phil Ehart stepped away from live performance with Kansas as he recovered from a major heart attack. His seat was temporarily filled by drum tech Eric Holmquist.

Apr 4: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins, UT

Apr 12: Central Texas Spring Music Festival, Belton, TX

Apr 26: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI

May 03: Bayside Stadium, Orlando, FL

May 30: Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON

Jun 06: Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA

Jun 07: The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

Jun 13: BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS

Jun 14: Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL

Jun 20: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

Jun 21: Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Jun 27: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

Jun 28: Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

Jul 05: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, Shipshewana, IN

Jul 12: The Astro, La Vista, NE

Jul 13: McGrath Amphitheatre, Cedar Rapids, IA

Jul 17: Jackson County Fair, Central Point, OR

Jul 19: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Jul 20: The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Jul 25: Ozarks Amphitheater, Camdenton, MO

Jul 26: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

Aug 01: The Festival at Sandpoint 2025, Sandpoint, ID

Aug 09: Riverwind Casino, Norman, OK

Aug 15: Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY

Nov 21: Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa, Catoosa, OK

Nov 22: Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK