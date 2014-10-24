Kaipa celebrate Screwed-upness

Kaipa have launched a lyric video for their track Screwed-upness.

It’s taken from 12th album Sattyg, set for release on November 10 via InsideOut.

Mainman Hans Lundin recently explained why there was a two year delay between previous outing Vittja and its follow-up, saying: “It has taken a long time to complete because all the members have been very busy recording and touring with other groups. But it has definitely been worth waiting for – I’m very proud of the result.”

Sattyg is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist