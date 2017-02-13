Kadinja release new track Ropes Of You

Parisian tech-metallers Kadinja are premiering their new track Ropes Of You exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from their upcoming debut album Ascendancy, drummer Morgan Berthet says it’s unlike the rest of the album due to its slow tempo and atmospherics.

“It’s about a love story that ended badly and we tried to make it heavy, mixing hope and pain,” Morgan tells Hammer. “It feels like no matter how you try there’s always something that stops you from being really happy.”

Forming in 2013 over a mutual love for djent, the band’s first full-length will be released February 17, via Klonosphere/Season Of Mist. Speaking about Kadinja’s influence of djent bands like Periphery and Monuments, Morgan says the band strive to make their own sound, which is “a little more accessible yet still technical.”

“There is no actual plan to steer our direction, we don’t think about it that much, we’re just trying to do what’s best for us. If we enjoy the song and it feels like something we would enjoy listening to by another band, then we’re happy.”

Ascendancy is available February 17, via Klonosphere/Season Of Mist.