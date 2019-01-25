Judy Dyble celebrates her 70th birthday at London's Troubador

Original Fairport Convention vocalist Judy Dyble will celebrate her 70th birthday with a live show at West London's Troubador venue on February 13.

Dyble, who released the acclaimed Earth Is Sleeping album through Acid Jazz last July, will be backed by her Band Of Perfect Strangers featuring Alistair Murphy, piano/guitar, Jeremy Salmon -, guitar, Mark Fletcher, bass, Fran Broady, violin/viola,, Phil Toms on keys/string arrangements and Rich Nolan, drums..

She will be supported by her former Trader Horne partner Jackie McAuley who will be performing with Brendan McAuley, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the formation of Trader Horne.

Ticket options include three course dinner and live show, priced at £50 plus £3 fee, or show only, priced at £25 plus a £1.75 fee. Tickets are available here.