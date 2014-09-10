Plant: Does rock have a pulse?

Robert Plant has expressed his opinion on the future of rock music with a cryptic comment during a Q&A about 10th solo album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar.

It comes after Kiss star Gene Simmons claimed the genre was dead and buried in a hard-hitting interview last week.

Plant invited fans to ask questions via Facebook yesterday and offered a selection of answers on his website last night. Among the queries was: “Do you believe that hard rock is dead?” He replied: “Is there a pulse?”

He also expressed great interest in working with Nashville-based Jack White, saying: “I love his buccaneer spirit and the way he dodges through the musical horizons. I’d be happy to make a single with him – I’d like to do a track called Love Me which was originally recorded by The Phantom.

“In fact, I’m going to Nashville on Sunday, and can do it on Monday morning. I’ve got lunch with Alison Krauss at 2pm and cocktails with Patty Griffin at 8pm.”

Asked who would play Plant in a movie, the singer replied: “Zsa Zsa Gabor.” When he was invited to reveal a secret about himself he said: “Holidaying in Madagascar, I tried my luck as a cross dresser. It was before the beard.” And when one fan inquired: “Will you marry me?” He told her: “Send full details. You’ll be right after Jack White.”

Plant recently launch a video for his track Rainbow.

Meanwhile, Led Zep have hired a specialist lawyer to defend them against legal action over 1971 track Stairway To Heaven. They’re accused of having stolen some elements from Taurus’ song Spirit, released three years earlier. Businessweek reports that Helene Freeman, who’s previously defended pop star Justin Timberlake, is working on Zep’s case. They’re required to submit a response to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by September 22.