Judas Priest premiere video for crushing new single No Surrender

Judas Priest have launched a video for their new single No Surrender.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Firepower, which arrived back in March.

The promo was captured in the recording studio and features guitarist Glenn Tipton, who has been forced to sit out the majority of the band’s tour dates in light of his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The band tell Loudwire: “No Surrender captures the true metal fighting spirit and metalheads around the world find a united voice within the message of this song.

“When you honestly believe in yourself and live your life the way you have the right to, with no surrender, then nothing will ever stop you from living your dream.”

Last month, Judas Priest announced the creation of the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation, with money raised going towards pioneering new research in to the disease.

The band are selling t-shirts with the “No Surrender” slogan, “which is very appropriate considering the determination you have to summon up to get on with life and beat this illness,” said Tipton. “It’s the sort of thing that always happens to ’someone else.’”

The t-shirts are available on Priest’s current Firepower tour and via the band’s online store.

Priest are currently on tour across Europe and will headline the UK’s Bloodstock festival in August.