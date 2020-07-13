Judas Priest move some live shows to 2021 - but are forced to cancel others

Judas Priest have been forced to shake up their touring plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to head out on the road across the US throughout September and October – but with lockdown restrictions on mass gatherings still in place, Priest have moved 14 concerts into 2021 – while a further 11 have been completely cancelled.

Judas Priest say: “All tickets for the original shows will be honoured at the new dates. You will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

“Unfortunately, not every show was able to be rescheduled. While we continue to work on new dates for the tour, the some shows have been cancelled.

“However, we have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2021 – and we are hoping that we can include as many of the cancelled cities as possible.

“As soon as we have the new dates finalised, we will announce them.”

Find a list of all the affected shows below, along with the 14 new dates.

While fans won’t be able to see Judas Priest live this year, it was revealed last week that their 2015 set from Wacken Open Air will be broadcast on Knotfest Online on July 17 at 3pm ET (8pm BST).

The show was filmed in front of 85,000 fans on the band’s Redeemer Of Souls tour with a setlist containing tracks including Dragonaut, Halls Of Valhalla, Turbo Lover, Hell Bent For Leather, Beyond The Realms Of Death and Painkiller.

Judas Priest rescheduled shows

Sep 09: Washington MGM Casino, DC (New date: October 28, 2021)

Sep 12: LedyardFoxwoods Casino Arena, CT (New date: October 30, 2021)

Sep 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC (New date: September 13, 2021)

Sep 24: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH (New date: September 17, 2021)

Sep 29: MilwaukeeMiller High Life Theater, WI (New date: September 22, 2021)

Sep 30: St. Louis Music Park, MO (New date: September 25, 2021)

Oct 02: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK (New date: October 16, 2021)

Oct 03: Dallas Toyota Music Factory, TX (New date: October 15, 2021)

Oct 05: Cedar Park HEB, TX (New date: October 13, 2021)

Oct 06: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX (New date: October 12, 2021)

Oct 09: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO (New date: September 29, 2021)

Oct 13: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ (New date: October 9, 2021)

Oct 15: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA (New date: October 6, 2021)

Oct 17: Las Vegas Zappos Theater/Planet Hollywood, NV (New date October 8, 2021)

Judas Priest cancelled shows

Sep 11: Long Island Nassau, NY

Sep 14: Philadelphia Mann Center, PA

Sep 15: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 18: Orlando Rebel Rock Festival, FL

Sep 20: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 21: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Sep 23: Detroit The Fox Theatre, MI

Sep 26: Chicago Rosemont Theatre, IL

Sep 27: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Oct 08: Albuquerque Sandia Resort and Casino, NM

Oct 11: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT