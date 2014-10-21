Priest extend tour to Europe

Judas Priest have extended their Redeemer Of Souls world tour by adding dates across Japan and Europe.

But there’s still no news on whether Rob Halford and co will visit the UK as they continue to promote their first album without guitarist KK Downing.

Previously announced shows saw them booked in North America until the end of next month, while they’d also confirmed appearances in Australia in February next year. Now they’ve added four gigs in Japan in March, and another six in Europe in June, making a total of eight on the continent.

Downing recently explained he’d decided to quit Priest in 2011 after feeling the veteran outfit had lost its spark, saying: “I don’t regret leaving – I thought it had run its course. I miss what we had, but I don’t particularly miss what we had become when I left.”

Frontman Halford vowed Redeemer Of Souls wouldn’t be their last album after it gave them the third-best UK chart position in their career.

Jun 06: Sweden Rock, Solvesborg

Jun 14: Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Jun 16: Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 25: Cez Arena, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Jun 26: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Jun 27: Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

Jul 23: Rock Gest BCN, Barcelona, Spain

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany