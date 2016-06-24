Judas Priest ex Tim 'Ripper' Owens denied entry to the UK

Former Judas Priest and Iced Earth singer Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens has been denied entry to the UK for a scheduled appearance at Wildfire Festival.

Owens was due to perform at Wildfire in Biggar, Scotland, tonight (Friday).

Wildfire organisers say: “We arrived at Glasgow Airport this morning as Tim took time out from his tour of the Ukraine to play for us at Wildfire.

“Unfortunately, UK border patrol will not let him into the UK at this point in time and although we are trying everything we are able, we have little say in changing the minds of such a powerful UK agency.

“Both Tim and Wildfire would like to offer our sincere apologies at this time.”

Owens’ performance was billed as an exclusive, one-off UK gig where he would play songs from Priest’s Live In London as well as tracks from Demolition and Jugulator, the two albums he recorded with the band.

