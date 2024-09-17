Rob Halford says another Judas Priest album is “inevitable”: “This band thrives on the metal that we make”

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has said it’s “inevitable” that the metal legends will make another album.

The 73-year-old, who first joined Priest in 1973, made the statement during a new interview with Audio ink Radio, barely six months after the band released their latest record Invincible Shield.

“Well, it’s what we do,” Halford says of writing and recording new music (per Blabbermouth). “I think most bands will tell you that their relevance is based on their music and where they are at that particular moment in their life as a band, and that’s always sustained by the new music that you create.”

Halford adds that, “even though we haven’t gone into that world” of thinking about another album yet, “I think that it’s inevitable there will be something else. When it will happen, I have no idea.”

The vocalist continues: “This band thrives on the metal that we make, the time that we spend with each other, ’cause there's a lot of love in this band for each other.

“We appreciate that we need downtime to go and be who we are outside of the band, which is important, so you can decompress and take a deep breath and rest and chill and then prepare for the next metal assault. But this is what Priest has been doing.

“50 years ago, we started with [1974 debut album] Rocka Rolla. 50 years later, we have Invincible Shield. So, at some point, there’s gonna be another one, obviously.”

Priest bassist Ian Hill recently revealed that the band plan to remix and reissue Rocka Rolla for its 50th anniversary. “It’s just been re-engineered by Tom Allom after all of these years,” he told the Talking Rock With Meltdown podcast. “The multi-tracks were in remarkably good condition, and he’s changed some of the sounds, made it more modern and obviously remixed it. And he’s done a great job.”

Regarding a release date, Hill said, “It’s only a few weeks away, I’m sure it is.”

Priest are currently touring North America and will play some Japanese shows in December. See details and get tickets via the band’s website.