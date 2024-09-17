Rob Halford says another Judas Priest album is “inevitable”: “This band thrives on the metal that we make”

By
( )
published

Mere months after Judas Priest released 19th album Invincible Shield, their frontman is already looking towards a followup

Rob Halford performing live with Judas Priest in 2024
(Image credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has said it’s “inevitable” that the metal legends will make another album.

The 73-year-old, who first joined Priest in 1973, made the statement during a new interview with Audio ink Radio, barely six months after the band released their latest record Invincible Shield.

“Well, it’s what we do,” Halford says of writing and recording new music (per Blabbermouth). “I think most bands will tell you that their relevance is based on their music and where they are at that particular moment in their life as a band, and that’s always sustained by the new music that you create.”

Halford adds that, “even though we haven’t gone into that world” of thinking about another album yet, “I think that it’s inevitable there will be something else. When it will happen, I have no idea.”

The vocalist continues: “This band thrives on the metal that we make, the time that we spend with each other, ’cause there's a lot of love in this band for each other.

“We appreciate that we need downtime to go and be who we are outside of the band, which is important, so you can decompress and take a deep breath and rest and chill and then prepare for the next metal assault. But this is what Priest has been doing.

“50 years ago, we started with [1974 debut album] Rocka Rolla. 50 years later, we have Invincible Shield. So, at some point, there’s gonna be another one, obviously.”

Priest bassist Ian Hill recently revealed that the band plan to remix and reissue Rocka Rolla for its 50th anniversary. “It’s just been re-engineered by Tom Allom after all of these years,” he told the Talking Rock With Meltdown podcast. “The multi-tracks were in remarkably good condition, and he’s changed some of the sounds, made it more modern and obviously remixed it. And he’s done a great job.”

Regarding a release date, Hill said, “It’s only a few weeks away, I’m sure it is.”

Priest are currently touring North America and will play some Japanese shows in December. See details and get tickets via the band’s website.

Judas Priest Vocalist Rob Halford - Interview Exclusive with Anne Erickson - YouTube Judas Priest Vocalist Rob Halford - Interview Exclusive with Anne Erickson - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.