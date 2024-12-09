Korn, Muse, Scorpions, Linkin Park, Judas Priest and more for Hellfest Open Air 2025

Hellfest has announced another heavyweight lineup for next year!

Hellfest Open Air has announced its lineup for 2025, and true to form, it's stacked with huge names, though it also seemingly represents something of an evolution for the festival with a host of alt rock, nu metal and punk heavyweights scattered around the usual array of heavy metal and extreme metal greats.

Headlining this year's event, which takes place in Clisson, France from June 19-22 next year, are Korn, Muse, Scorpions and Linkin Park, with Electric Callboy, Within Temptation, Judas Priest, Falling In Reverse, The Hellacopters, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Turnstile, Knocked Loose, Orange Goblin, Russian Circles, Jerry Cantrell, Jinjer, Exodus, Leprous, Dethklok, Alcest, In Extremo and Eisbrecher also announced to headline other stages across the festival.

Joining all those are the likes of The Hu, The Cult, Myles Kennedy, Cypress Hill, Dream Theater, Heilung, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Lorna Shore, Poppy, Epica, Imminence, Kim Dracula, Spiritbox, Pentagram, Health, Whitechapel, Turbonegro, Airbourne, Apocalyptica, Skindred and many, many more. You're best just checking out the poster below.

Gagging to get a weekend ticket? Tough: they all sold out ages ago. Luckily, day tickets will be on sale at the start of 2025. The only downside is you'll have to decide which days you want to go too - they're all pretty rammed with excellence. Head to the official Hellfest website for more info.

Muse's appearance marks their first time headlining the festival. Linkin Park last headlined in 2017 during their final European run before the tragic death of Chester Bennington, while Korn and Scorpions have both played multiple times.

