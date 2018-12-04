Judas Priest announce 2019 Firepower tour

Judas Priest have announced a North American tour for 2019.

It’s the latest run of shows in support of their most recent album Firepower – and they’ll be joined by special guests Uriah Heep.

The tour will get under way at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 3 and wrap up at The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on June 29.

Next year marks Priest’s 50th anniversary, with frontman Rob Halford and guitarist Richie Faulkner previously saying that the band were in the early stages of planning a celebration.

Faulkner said: “This is a fantastic milestone for the band and the fans have put Priest there for all this time. This acknowledges the fans more than anything, so it will be all about giving back to them – an event that the fans will really remember.”

Judas Priest will be special guests of Ozzy Osbourne on the UK leg of his No More Tours 2 shows, which will take place in early 2019.

Judas Priest 2019 North American Firepower tour

May 03: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

May 06: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 08: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 09: Biloxi Beau Rivage, MS

May 12: Washington The Anthem, DC

May 14: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 15: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 16: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

May 19: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

May 22: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

May 23: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

May 25: Rosemont Theatre, IL

May 28: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX

May 29: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX

May 31: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 01: Little Rock First Security Amphitheater, AR

Jun 03: St louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Jun 05: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Jun 08: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Jun 10: Lethbridge ENMAX Centre, AB

Jun 11: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jun 13: Dawson Creek Encana Events Centre, BC

Jun 14: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Jun 16: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Jun 17: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Jun 19: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort And Casino, WA

Jun 21: Kent Accesso Showare Center, WA

Jun 22: Portland Moda Theatre Of The Clouds, OR

Jun 24: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Jun 25: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Jun 27: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Jun 29: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel, NV