Judas Priest planning 50th anniversary celebration

Judas Priest are planning to celebrate their 50th anniversary next year.

Frontman Rob Halford was recently speaking with Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR Rocks! when he was asked if the band had anything up their sleeve to mark the occasion.

Halford replied: “We are, yes. We’re already having discussions every now and again in the band, with our label, our promoters and management.

“We have some ideas and when we get close to solidifying something, we’ll let you know.

“It’s going to be a great year – what a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we’re looking forward to sharing with everybody.”

Last month, Judas Priest shared a video for their track No Surrender from their latest album Firepower and recently launched the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation, with money raised going towards pioneering new research in to the disease.

Priest are selling t-shirts through their online store and they’re also available at their Firepower shows, which continue tonight in Cincinnati.

The band headlined the Bloodstock festival in the UK earlier this month.