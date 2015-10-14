Journey drummer Deen handed 4 years probation

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has been given a suspended sentence and put on four years probation after admitting charges of domestic violence.

The Statesman Journal reports that the 51-year-old pleaded guilty this week to two counts of fourth-degree assault by way of domestic violence, two counts of menacing constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.

He could face up to five years and five months behind bars if he violates the terms of his probation.

Charges of rape, sex abuse, using a weapon and contempt of court were dropped as part of the plea bargain – which also stipulates that Castronovo cannot start a romantic relationship without permission from his probation officer, use controlled substances or alcohol or contact the victim.

Marion County Circuit Judge Jamese Rhoades also ordered the musician to attend counselling for domestic violence and drug abuse.

Castronovo was first arrested in Salem, Oregon in June following an altercation originally described as a domestic violence incident. After being bailed he was re-arrested two weeks later and charged with 16 offences including first-degree rape.

Voicemail messages played at the second hearing show the drummer, who was high on methamphetamine at the time, begged police for help and threatened to take his own life.

Further trial details suggest he called the alleged victim 25 times and sent 122 texts, despite being ordered to have no contact with her.

Journey continued to tour with drummer Omar Hakim after Castronovo’s arrest. There are no details yet as to his current status with the band following his sentencing.