Journey drummer Deen Castronovo was arrested for assault at the weekend.

TMZ reports that he was involved in a domestic incident in Oregon on Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old was charged with assault, coercion and menacing, and released on bail.

Castronovo joined Journey in 1998. He’s also worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler’s GZR, Paul Rogers, Steve Vai and others. His latest project is Revolution Saints alongside ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich and Night Ranger’s Jack Blades.