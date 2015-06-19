Journey hire stand-in for Castronovo

Journey have hired a stand-in drummer to cover for Deen Castronovo after his arrest at the weekend.
He’s facing assault charges after an incident in Oregon on Sunday morning.
Omar Hakim – who’s previously worked with Dire Straits, Kate Bush, Sting, Weather Report and others – will be behind the kit for two US shows and a Canadian tour.
Journey say: “We have made the decision to have Omar play, due to Deen Castronovo’s pending issues. We are very grateful to Omar for filling in with his musical excellence.”
Hakim adds: “As a longtime Journey fan, I must say I’m surprised and overwhelmed by the last couple of days. Deen is an amazing drummer and a super-talented singer and my deepest prayers are with my brother. I will do my very best to fill in until everything goes back to normal.”
Castronovo’s side-project Revolution Saints launched their debut album in February. Journey guitarist Neal Schon releases solo title Vortex on June 22.
Journey dates with Hakim
Jun 20: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Jul 04: Provo Stadium Of Fire, UT
Jul 06: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB
Jul 08: Calgary Fort Calgary, AB
Jul 10: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC
Jul 11: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Jul 13: Victoria Save On Foods Memorial Coliseum, BC
Jul 15: Prince George CN Centre, BC
Jul 16: Dawson Creek Encana Events Center, BC
Jul 18: Edmonton Northlands Rexall Place, AB
Jul 19: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB
Jul 21: Regina Brandt Centre, SK
Jul 22: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK
Jul 25: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON
Jul 26: Kingston Rogers K-Rock Centre, ON
Jul 28: Montreal Centre Bell, QB
Jul 30: Moncton Coliseum, NB
Jul 31: Dartmouth Alderney Landing Events Plaza, NS
Aug 02: St Johns Mile One Centre, NL
Aug 03: St Johns Mile One Centre, NL