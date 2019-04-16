Journey announce Las Vegas residency

Journey will play a total of 9 dates in Vegas

Journey have announced a Las Vegas residency which will take place later this year.

The band will play a total of nine shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City in October, with tickets going on general sale from 10am PT on April 19.

Journey will play on October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

They’re the latest rockers to confirm a stay in the city, with Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild shows already under way at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort.

Def Leppard’s run will take place between August 14 - September 7 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Last month, Journey released Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and Blu-ray/2CD via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

The package documents their show at Tokyo’s Budokan in 2017, where they played material from their 1981 album Escape and 1983's Frontiers.