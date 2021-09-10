Josh Homme’s sons file restraining order against him, accusing Homme of physical and verbal abuse

Warning: This story contains details of alleged domestic violence.

Josh Homme’s sons have applied for domestic violence restraining orders against their father, alleging that the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is physically abusive towards them.

Orrin, 10, and Wolf, 5, filed the charges via their mother, The Distillers leader Brody Dalle, who separated from her former partner Homme in November 2019 and filed for divorce one month later.

According to the news/gossip website TMZ, the boys are seeking restraining orders requiring their father to stay at least 100 yards away from them and their family dog.



Ten-year-old Orrin’s statement accuses his father of being physically and verbally abusive, claims that the 48-year-old musician drinks alcohol with him and his brother in the car, and alleges that Homme threatens to murder Dalle’s new partner.

Once considered alt. rock’s premier ‘power couple’, the relationship between Homme and Dalle has soured since their separation. Dalle took out a restraining order in 2019 after accusing Homme of head-butting her at her new residence. Months later, Homme requested a similar order, claiming that Dalle has tried to provoke him into violating this order in order to get him arrested.



Speaking to TMZ, Homme’s legal representative Susan Wiesner said, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services] and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”



Anyone affected by domestic violence in the UK can contact Refuge’s freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. In America, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1 800 799 7233.