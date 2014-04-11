Jordison lashes back at ex singer

Scar The Martyr mainman Joey Jordison has lashed back after singer Henry Derek Bonner last night announced he'd quit the band.

Citing “personal differences, artistic direction and a slew of business decision I cannot simply ignore,” Bonner thanked fans for their support and said he was working on a new project with members of God Seed and A Perfect Circle.

But Jordison, who was last year dismissed from Slipknot, has released his own statement, saying: “To make sure the facts are straight, Scar The Martyr has parted ways with Henry – not the other way around.

“With all that’s been going on of late we’ve been forced to take a very careful look at how we’re moving forward. With there being some creative and personal differences, it made sense to move on without Henry.”

He says the band are currently in the process of recruiting a new frontman and offers his best wishes to Bonner is his future endeavours, continuing: “We have been very focused on new material and we couldn’t be more excited with how the music is coming out.”

The latest lineup includes guitarists Jed Simon and Kris Norris of Strapping Young Lad and Darkest Hour fame respectively, plus In This Moment bassist Kyle Konkiel and keyboardist Joey Blush.