Jonny Lang announces new album Signs

American guitarist Jonny Lang has released Make It Move, the first track to be plucked from forthcoming album Signs. The album is the follow-up to 2013’s Fight For My Soul, and is released on August 25. Lang starts a European tour in October, and reaches the UK in early November (full dates below).

Of Make It Move, Lang says, “There have been times in my life where I thought something would take care of itself, when I should have put some effort forth to help it happen. Being proactive has been a weak spot for me, and the song is about doing your part to get things moving.”

Fan can get a free instant download of Make It Move from Lang’s website (email required).

Signs was produced by Lang, Drew Ramsey and Shannon Sanders, while Josh Kelly took control on Bring Me Back Home. “Josh and I cut six or seven songs together and had a blast doing it,” says Lang. “I am saving the other ones for who knows what, but I definitely wanted that one to be on this record.

“Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way. The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can’t make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks.”

“A lot of my earlier influences have been coming to the surface, like Robert Johnson, and Howlin’ Wolf. I have been appreciating how raw and unrefined that stuff is. I had an itch to emulate some of that and I think it shows in the songs. Still, I let the writing be what it was and that was sometimes not necessarily the blues.”

Signs is released on August 25. Pre order links: UK | US

Jonny Lang Tour Dates

Oct 22: Hedon, Zwolle, NL

Oct 23: Gloria, Cologne, DE

Oct 25: Columbia Club, Berlin, DE

Oct 27: Mojo, Hamburg, DE

Oct 29: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Oct 30: Rockafeller, Oslo, NO

Oct 31: Nalen, Stockholm, SE

Nov 04: London Folk and Roots Fest, Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK

Nov 05: Hep Depot (Leuven Blues Festival), Leuven, BE

Nov 07: La Travene (Blues de Travene), Cleon, FR

Nov 09: Espace Julien, Marseille, FR

Nov 10: Espace Malraux, Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR

Nov 11: La Cigale, Paris, FR

Nov 13: Lucerna, Prague, CZ

Nov 14: Porgy and Bess, Vienna, AT

Nov 16: House of Culture (Blues Alive Fest), Sumperk, CZ

