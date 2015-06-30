Jonny Lang’s classical blues connection

Guitarist Jonny Lang says playing the blues now that most of the greats are gone is like classical musicians still playing music written centuries ago.

He tells the Columbus Dispatch: “Classical musicians weren’t around when Beethoven was going through whatever he was going through to make him write that music; they’re standing on his shoulders when they perform.“

Lang also reveals that while he can’t experience what greats such as B.B. King went through in their early days, he can still appreciate it.

The North Dakota native adds: “Culturally, I couldn’t be further away from the fellows that this music was born from. I don’t have that life experience, but I can imagine what it was like to the best of my ability.”

Lang released his most recent work Fight For My Soul in 2013 and believes pigeonholing music is growing increasingly pointless.

He says: “I can’t keep tabs on what style of music I’m supposed to fit into. A lot of the songs I’ve done over the years, if you played a Muddy Waters record and then played mine, you’d go: ‘No, those aren’t in the same genre.’

“People’s perception of the blues has evolved.”

Lang takes to the road in July for a 22-date North American tour:

