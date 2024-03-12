Jon Anderson's In The City Of Angels to get another reissue

Jon Anderson's fifth solo album, 1988's In The City Of Angels, is to be reissued on CD through the Floating World/Vouicepront label on May 3.

The album was sandwiched in between 1985's seasonal offering 3 Ships and 1994's world music pointing Deseo and saw Anderson working with a celebrated bunch of outside co-writers and Los Angeles-based session musicians including most of Toto. Anderson would also go on to appear on Toto's 1998 album The Seventh One, which was recorded in Los Angeles around the same time, notably appearing as backing vocalist on the single Stop Loving You.

In The City Of Angels is widely regarded as one of the more commercial albums in Anderson's back catalogue, with one reviewer saying of the record "Join goes to Hollywood!".

The Lamont Dozier-penned album opener Hold On To Love was released as a single, with Anderson;s Yes colleague Chris Squire featuring in the accompanying promo video in a cameo role as an acoustic bass player. You can watch the video below.

Anderson recently announced a series of North American tour dates under the banner Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour for later this year.