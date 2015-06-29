Jon Anderson leads Chris Squire tributes

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has led the tributes paid to Chris Squire who died from cancer at the weekend.

It was reported in May that the bassist had been diagnosed with Acute Erythroid Leukemia and Yes confirmed on Sunday that Squire passed away on Saturday night.

Anderson says: “Chris was a very special part of my life; we were musical brothers. He was an amazingly unique bass player – very poetic – and had a wonderful knowledge of harmony.

“We met at a certain time when music was very open, and I feel blessed to have created some wonderful, adventurous, music with him.

“Chris had such a great sense of humour – he always said he was Darth Vader to my Obi-Wan. I always thought of him as Christopher Robin to my Winnie the Pooh.”

He continues: “We travelled a road less travelled and I’m so thankful that he climbed the musical mountains with me. Throughout everything, he was still my brother, and I’m so glad we were able to reconnect recently. I saw him in my meditation last night, and he was radiant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Other musicians have also paid tribute to Squire, with fellow bassist Geddy Lee from Rush calling him an “inspiration.”

Lee adds: “Although we never met, I’m so sorry to hear about Chris Squire from Yes passing. As a bass player and innovator on the instrument he was a huge inspiration to me. Simply put, he was one of the greatest rock bassists of all time. My most sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

TRIBUTES TO CHRIS SQUIRE

Steve Hogarth: Every once in a while, a musician comes along who redefines the sound of a musical instrument and how it can be used in the making of art. Such people are true innovators and rare talents. Chris Squire was just that. A giant, physically and musically. Another true great has left us behind. Rest in peace, Chris

Pete Trewavis: Very saddened to hear of the passing of Chris Squire. A massive influence on bass players, way beyond the Progressive genre.

Brian May: Very sad to hear of the passing of Chris Squire. May he rest in peace and happiness, knowing he played a great part in changing Rock for ever. Sincere condolences to his family and friends, and the guys he pioneered wondrous harmony progressive faerie-inspired Rock with.

Fish: He was a brilliantly talented bass player and master musician and I hold him up there with the best I have ever seen or heard. Another legend lost, RIP.

Tom Morello: RIP Chris Squire, super bassist of Yes. An extremely talented musician’s musician who mastered his instrument and took it to new realms.

John Petrucci: Thank you for all the amazing music Chris Squire. You will surely be missed

Geezer Butler: Shocked to hear of the passing of Chris Squire, one of the great bass players.

Gene Simmons: RIP, Chris Squire. Classic Yes bassist. You will be missed.

Dave Mustaine: A tremendous talent and a terribly sad loss. Prayers to Chris Squire’s family and band.

