Jolly launch Steven Wilson parody promo

Jolly have released an animated short entitled Jolly Kills Steven Wilson.

The tongue-in-cheek film has been issued to promote their ongoing Patreon campaign, where people can pledge cash in return for videos, tracks and gain access to band’s EP The Minimum Wage.

Drummer Louis Abramson tells Pop Matters: “We decided to pay homage and show out love to the prog world in the best way we know how – by making fun of it.

“We do believe that people will see our nonsense as an act of love. Any fan of Jolly knows that Steven Wilson is a huge influence on us.”

Abramson says the clip has a “surprising amount of truth” about his band and reports further videos are being planned to poke fun at Neal Morse and Periphery.

He adds: “Our aim is to show the world that the only thing it takes to make quality content is heart.”