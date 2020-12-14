Join Max Cavalera and Maysaloon’s Jake Shuker for new World Metal Congress webcast

The World Metal Congress returns on December 15 with a true icon of global metal: Max Cavalera – founding father of Sepultura, now of Soulfly and Killer Be Killed.

No stranger to adversity, and one of the metal world’s most influential and revered figures, Cavalera will share his remarkable journey in the company of another musician who has overcome challenging circumstances to make his voice heard in the global metal community.



Maysaloon frontman Jake Shuker, from Syria, participated in the first World Metal Congress event in 2019 and subsequently became the first metal musician to play the Imperial War Museum. He has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for his band’s upcoming album, A Lip To Earth, A Lip To Heaven And A Tongue To The Stars. The war in Syria saw the band forced to relocate to Beirut this year, only to be affected by the city's devastating port explosion in August.

Hosted by WMC founders Alexander Milas and Lina Khatib, the webcast will explore how both Cavalera and Shuker grew up with heavy metal and became acclaimed musicians in their own respective nations as a means of overcoming upheaval and challenges in their own personal lives.

Join the discussion on the World Metal Congress YouTube channel at 7pm (GMT).

Max Cavalera is currently working with metal supergroup Killer Be Killed alongside former Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller. Jake Shuker is working on Maysaloon's new album, inspired by the Baal Cycle, a Middle Eastern mythology based around the cycle of life and death, and composing a score for a theatrical production.