Johnny Wore Black stream Walking Underwater pt 2

Johnny Wore Black have issued a stream of their latest album ahead of its official release.

Walking Underwater Pt. 2 launches on November 26 via Dead Cherry and the band are letting people listen to the album via Yahoo! Music. Here it here.

Along with Ellefson, the album features mainman Jay, aka Johnny Wore Black, who says Ellefson’s contribution brings a “unique flair” to the record.

He tells Yahoo! Music: “It’s great to work with Dave because he’s an extremely talented bass player with his own unique flair and style which adds a distinctive sound to the music.”

And while the sound on the project is a departure from Megadeth, Ellefson reveals it works as both artists are open to new ideas.

He reports: “I would send him back things that were clearly not thrash metal. It’s cool because we live in this world of virtual recording studios, so we didn’t have to be in the same place to work on the songs.”

He continues: “When you bring thrash, you gotta bring it full-on and it better be great. That’s why I’ve learned over the years that if you have things that are outside of the scope of that which you like to do, you’re best served to find other places to explore those ideas. For me, Johnny Wore Black is a perfect outlet for that.”

The first part of Walking Underwater launched earlier this year – and Jay reveals they deliberately went for a different style for the sequel.

He adds: “I wanted to liven things up with Walking Underwater Pt. 2. The chains of the first album had been released. For part two, there’s a change in mood – it’s a more uptempo, energetic album and some of the tracks are heavier and darker.”

Ellefson will continue to work on the Johnny Wore Black project in the future, but has ruled out any live performances.

Meanwhile, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine recently said the band would begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider in January and hinted at the group’s touring plans for next year.