Watch Johnny Winter and Dr John take on Jumpin' Jack Flash

Johnny Winter and Dr John’s 1987 cover of the Rolling Stones’ Jumpin’ Jack Flash has been released ahead of its live album launch.

The pair, who often worked together during that decade, teamed up for a concert at Sonet Studios in Sweden, and delivered a set that’s long been sought-after in bootleg form.

The eight-track performance will be released under the title Live In Sweden 1987 on April 22 via MVD Entertainment Group, in CD, vinyl and digital formats. It’s available for pre-order now.

Johnny Winter And Dr John Live In Sweden 1987 Tracklist