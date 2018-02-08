Johnny Cash’s poetry set to music on new album Forever Words

An album of songs created from Johnny Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters, is to be released later this year.

Forever Words features performances by artists including Chris Cornell, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson and will launch on April 6 via Legacy Recordings on CD, 2LP and digital formats.

Cash’s son John Carter Cash collected his father’s notes and, over the course of the last two years, he and producer Steve Berkowitz invited a range of contemporary artists to set new music to Cash’s written work.

Many of the songs were inspired by the book Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, which was released earlier this month.

John says: “Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart. I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with dad.

“It became an exciting endeavour to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that dad would have wanted.”

Forever Words is now available to pre-order, while a list of songs and artists can be found below.

Johnny Cash Forever Words tracklist

Forever/I Still Miss Someone - Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

To June This Morning - Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

Gold All Over the Ground - Brad Paisley

You Never Knew My Mind - Chris Cornell

The Captain’s Daughter - Alison Krauss and Union Station

Jellico Coal Man - T. Bone Burnett

The Walking Wounded - Rosanne Cash

Them Double Blues - John Mellencamp

Body on Body - Jewel

I’ll Still Love You - Elvis Costello

June’s Sundown - Carlene Carter

He Bore It All - Daily and Vincent

Chinky Pin Hill - I’m With Her

Goin’, Goin’, Gone - Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

What Would I Dreamer Do? - The Jayhawks

Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson

