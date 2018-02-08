Johnny Cash’s poetry set to music on new album Forever Words

An album of songs created from Johnny Cash’s unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters, is to be released later this year.
Forever Words features performances by artists including Chris Cornell, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson and will launch on April 6 via Legacy Recordings on CD, 2LP and digital formats.
Cash’s son John Carter Cash collected his father’s notes and, over the course of the last two years, he and producer Steve Berkowitz invited a range of contemporary artists to set new music to Cash’s written work.
Many of the songs were inspired by the book Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, which was released earlier this month.
John says: “Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart. I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with dad.
“It became an exciting endeavour to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that dad would have wanted.”
Forever Words is now available to pre-order, while a list of songs and artists can be found below.
Johnny Cash Forever Words tracklist
- Forever/I Still Miss Someone - Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
- To June This Morning - Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves
- Gold All Over the Ground - Brad Paisley
- You Never Knew My Mind - Chris Cornell
- The Captain’s Daughter - Alison Krauss and Union Station
- Jellico Coal Man - T. Bone Burnett
- The Walking Wounded - Rosanne Cash
- Them Double Blues - John Mellencamp
- Body on Body - Jewel
- I’ll Still Love You - Elvis Costello
- June’s Sundown - Carlene Carter
- He Bore It All - Daily and Vincent
- Chinky Pin Hill - I’m With Her
- Goin’, Goin’, Gone - Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun
- What Would I Dreamer Do? - The Jayhawks
- Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson