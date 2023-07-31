John Wetton's An Extraordinary Life eight disc box set out in November

The late John Wetton's solo career is celebrated in a new eight-disc box set, An Extraordinary Life, which will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on November 24.

The new box set features all six of Wetton's solo albums that he released between 1980-2011, remastered; Caught in The Crossfire (1980), Battle Lines (1994), Arkangel (1997), Welcome To Heaven (2000), Rock Of Faith (2003) and Raised in Captivity (2011) plus two extra discs featuring a selection rare, live and unreleased material from the vaults, compiled by Wetton archivist, Rick Nelson. You can watch a video trailer for the set below. All discs come with bonus tracks - the full tracklisitng is also below.

The CDs come housed in a 12" x 12" box, and includes a 64-page book with an introduction by the legendary Roger Dean and contains comprehensive sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, author of Wetton’s biography, An Extraordinary Life, published earlier this year. The book also features a raft of photographs taken from the Wetton archive and has been designed by John’s long-time friend, Michael Inns, and is released with the full blessing of John's son Dylan and his wife Lisa and is endorsed by the Wetton estate.

Wetton's career is further celebrated this coming Thursday, August 3, at a star-studded memorial concert at Trading Boundaries, which will feature appearances from Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Roger Chapman, Mel Collins, Annie Haslam, Phil Manzanera, Martin Orford and more.

The event will be streamed for the general public and tickets are available here.

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn)

John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life

Bonus Tracks In Bold.

Disc 1: Caught In The Crossfire

1. Turn On The Radio

2. Baby Come Back

3. When Will You Realise

4. Cold Is The Night

5. Paper Talk

6. Get Away

7. Caught In The Crossfire

8. Get What You Want

9. I’ll Be There

10. Woman

11. Every Inch Of The Way

12. Out Of The Blue

Disc 2: Battle Lines

1.Right Where I Wanted To Be

2. Battle Lines

3. Jane

4. Crime Of Passion

5. Sand In My Hand

6. Sea Of Mercy

7. Hold Me Now

8. Space And Time

9. Walking On Air

10. You’re Not The Only One

11. Battle Lines (Acoustic version)

Disc 3: Arkangel

1. The Circle of St Giles

2. The Last Thing On My Mind

3. Desperate Times

4. I Can’t Lie Anymore

5. Archangel

6. You Against The World

7. Be Careful What You Wish For

8. Emma

9. Nothing Happens For Nothing

10. All Grown Up

11. After All

12. The Celtic Cross

13. Take These Tears

14. Magazines

15. Woman

Disc 4: Welcome To Heaven

1. Heart Of Darkness

2. Say It Ain’t So

3. No Ordinary Miracle

4. Where Do We Go From Here

5. E SCAPE

6. Another Twist Of The Knife

7. Silently

8. Before Your Eyes

9. Second Best

10. Real World

11. Love Is

12. Space and Time

Disc 5: Rock Of Faith

1. Mondrago

2. Rock Of Faith

3. A New Day

4. I’ve Come To Take You Home

5. Who Will Light A Candle

6. Nothing’s Gonna Stand In Our Way

7. Altro Mongo

8. I Believe In You

9. Take Me To The Waterline

10. I Lay Down

11. When You Were Young

12. Cold Comfort

13. God Only Knows

14. Rock Of Faith

Disc 6: Raised In Captivity

1.Lost For Words

2. Raised In Captivity

3. Goodbye Elsinore

4. The Last Night Of My Life

5. We Stay Together

6. The Human Condition

7. Steffis Ring

8. The Devil And The Opera House

9. New Star Rising

10. Don’t Misunderstand Me

11. Mighty Rivers

12. Face To Face

Disc 7 : Bonus Tracks 1

1. AD 2023

2. Raven

3. Walking On Air

4. Straight From The Heart

5. If I Was A Country

6. All Along The Watchtower

7. Deya 1986

8. Tears Of Rage

9. Maryanne

10. Healer Of Shattered

11. I’d Give It All For You

12. Ultimate Emotion Unfinished Idea

13. Wings Of Angels Intro

14. Wings Of An Angel

15. All For One

16. From A Distant Heart

17. Real World - Join and Ringo

18. The Greater Show On Earth - Single Edit

19. Adagietto

20. The Water Is Wide

Disc 8: Bonus Tracks 2

1. Raised In Captivity

2. The Other Guy Second Best

3. I Will

4. Bad Thing

5. Boys Of The Diamond City

6. Flesh And Blood

7. Burn Your Name In My Heart

8. Sex Power Money

9. Back In Your Lovin’ Arms

10. Every Inch Of The Way

11. I Can’t Tell You Why

12. Winner Takes It All

13. Mind Over Matter

14. Gypsy Soul

15. Wasted Time

16. You Still Got Me

17. Halfway To Heaven

18. I’ll Never Stop Loving You

19. Forever