John Parr set for Foreigner London guest spot

Foreigner have revealed John Parr will appear as a special guest at the band’s upcoming show in London.

They kick off a run of European dates at The Palladium on June 7, with Parr joining them for the London show only. Parr is best known for his 1985 smash hit St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion), which was the main theme for Joel Schumacher’s film St Elmo’s Fire.

He’s sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. His career has also included a string of movie soundtracks. Among the artists Parr has worked with are the Beach Boys, Heart and Meatloaf

Foreigner previously said they’ll play a greatest hits set including I Want To Know What Love Is, Cold As Ice, Urgent, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Hot Blooded, Say You Will, Double Vision, Juke Box Hero and more.

Guitarist Mick Jones says: “Our music has touched a lot of people worldwide. Unwittingly, we’ve weaved into the fabric of people’s lives.”

Jun 07: London The Palladium, UK

Jun 12: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Jun 14: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 15: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Vlisson Hellfest, France

Aug 04: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nuremberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 09: Mainz Nordmohle, Germany

Aug 12: Erlach Lakeside Festival, Switzerland