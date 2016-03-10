John Parr set for Foreigner London guest spot

Foreigner have revealed John Parr will appear as a special guest at the band’s upcoming show in London.
They kick off a run of European dates at The Palladium on June 7, with Parr joining them for the London show only. Parr is best known for his 1985 smash hit St Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion), which was the main theme for Joel Schumacher’s film St Elmo’s Fire.
He’s sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. His career has also included a string of movie soundtracks. Among the artists Parr has worked with are the Beach Boys, Heart and Meatloaf
Foreigner previously said they’ll play a greatest hits set including I Want To Know What Love Is, Cold As Ice, Urgent, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Hot Blooded, Say You Will, Double Vision, Juke Box Hero and more.
Guitarist Mick Jones says: “Our music has touched a lot of people worldwide. Unwittingly, we’ve weaved into the fabric of people’s lives.”
FOREIGNER 2016 TOUR DATES
Jun 07: London The Palladium, UK
Jun 12: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria
Jun 14: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel
Jun 15: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 18: Vlisson Hellfest, France
Aug 04: Wacken Festival, Germany
Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany
Aug 06: Nuremberg Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 08: Cologne Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Aug 09: Mainz Nordmohle, Germany
Aug 12: Erlach Lakeside Festival, Switzerland