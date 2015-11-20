Foreigner announce 2016 summer tour

Foreigner have announced a 2016 12-date tour, which will begin at London’s Palladium on June 7.

They’ll then play dates across Europe and Israel, including an appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival, Germany in August.

The band say they’ll play a greatest hits set including I Want To Know What Love Is, Cold As Ice, Urgent, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Hot Blooded, Say You Will, Double Vision, Juke Box Hero and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Jun 07: London The Palladium, UK

Jun 12: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Jun 14: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 15: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Vlisson Hellfest, France

Aug 04: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany

Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 08: Cologne Tanzbrunnen, Germany

Aug 09: Mainz Nordmohle, Germany

Aug 12: Erlach Lakeside Festival, Switzerland

