Foreigner announce 2016 summer tour

Foreigner have announced a 2016 12-date tour, which will begin at London’s Palladium on June 7.
They’ll then play dates across Europe and Israel, including an appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival, Germany in August.
The band say they’ll play a greatest hits set including I Want To Know What Love Is, Cold As Ice, Urgent, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Hot Blooded, Say You Will, Double Vision, Juke Box Hero and more.
Tickets are on sale now.
Foreigner 2016 tour dates
Jun 07: London The Palladium, UK
Jun 12: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria
Jun 14: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel
Jun 15: Tel Aviv Caesarea Amphitheatre, Israel
Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 18: Vlisson Hellfest, France
Aug 04: Wacken Festival, Germany
Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany
Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 08: Cologne Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Aug 09: Mainz Nordmohle, Germany
Aug 12: Erlach Lakeside Festival, Switzerland