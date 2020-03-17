John McLaughlin offers fans free download of new album

Jazz fusion John McLaughlin has responded to current coronavirus and the need for people to remain indoors by offering a. free download of his latest album, recorded with Indian composer Shankar Mahadevan and musician Zakir Hussain.The CD version of Is That So normally retails at $15, but McLaughlin is offering the download absolutely free until the end of April.

In a statement on his Facebook page McLaughlin states: “In view of the current situation world wide with Corona Virus and the fact that we are obliged to spend more time at home, we would like to offer our friends the free download of the new album ‘Is that So’? until end of April 2020 from Abstract Logix. Enjoy the music and stay happy and healthy! ”

The download is available from McLaughlin's Bandcamp page.