John Lydon aims for Eurovision glory as Public Image Ltd. compete to represent Ireland at 2023 event

Public Image Ltd. will compete to represent Ireland at the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest.

John Lydon's band have submitted the song Hawaii for the Irish heat of the annual song contest, and will perform it on February 3 when the competition is hosted on Ireland's The Late Late Show.

Hawaii is a love letter to Lydon's wife Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s, and is described as "a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many."

"It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," Lydon says in a statement. "It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

Hawaii is available on all digital platforms now and will be released on limited edition 7” vinyl later in the year.

Listen to the song below:

Lydon has elected to compete for Ireland as he holds an Irish passport and both his parents are Irish. The singer was born in London, has previously stated, "I view myself as British first and foremost", and is now an American citizen.

The Irish heat for Eurovision will take place from 9.30pm on February 3 and will be live streamed on the RTE live player.

PiL will release a new album in 2023.