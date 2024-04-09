John Fogerty and George Thorogood's Celebration tour has been significantly extended

Little more than a month after announcing the North American leg of his Celebration tour with George Thorogood, former Creedence Clearwater Revival man John Fogerty has announced another run of shows.

The new leg kicks off on August 2 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI, and will wrap up with a previously announced show without Thorogood at Utah State Fair's Days of ’47 Arena in Salt Lake City on September 11.

"Get ready to celebrate!" says Fogerty. "We've added new dates to the tour, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Hearty Har, and I are bringing the party to a city near you!" Hearty Har are a Los Angeles rock band led by Shane and Tyler, Fogerty's sons.

"We are excited to announce more dates on our tour with John Fogerty!" adds Thorogood. "You don't want to miss this one!"

Fogerty's plans to take the Celebration tour to Australia were thwarted in February, when organisers of Country Fest Queensland announced that he'd no longer be playing at the event, little more than a month after confirming him as headliner, but the show will arrive in Europe in July, when Fogerty has four festival appearances scheduled. Full dates below.

John Fogerty Celebration Tour 2024

Jun 02: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 04: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC

Jun 05: Raleigh Ted Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 07: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 08: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jun 09: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 11: Canandaigua Constellation Brands: Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center, NY

Jun 12: Saratoga Springs : SPAC, NY

Jun 14: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 16: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 19: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 20: Lenox Tanglewood , MA

Jul 12: Weert Bospop Festival 2024, Netherlands*

Jul 13: Zottegem Rock Zottegem 2024, Belgiumn*

Jul 16: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy*

Jul 18: Saint Julien en Genevois Guitar en Scene, France*

Jul 19: Girona Camí Jardí Botànic, Spain*

Aug 02: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 03: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Aug 04: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 06: Toledo Toledo Zoo & Aquarium Amphitheater, OH

Aug 07: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Aug 09: Memphis Memphis Botanic Garden, TN

Aug 10: St. Charles Family Arena, MO

Aug 11: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE

Aug 16: Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront, WA

Aug 17: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR

Aug 19: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Aug 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO^

Aug 27: Colorado Springs Sunset Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 30: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Aug 31: Stanford Stanford University Frost Amphitheater, CA

Sep 01: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Sep 04: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Sep 11: Salt Lake City Utah State Fair Days of ’47 Arena, UT^

* Festival Date

^ without George Thorogood

Tickets to the previously announced shows are on sale now, while the general sale for the new shows begins on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time