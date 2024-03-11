John Fogerty has announced the North American leg of his Celebration tour. The Creedence Clearwater Revival man has 13 shows lined up in June, beginning on June 2 at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, SC, and finishing at the Tanglewood in Lenox, MA, on June 20. Support at all dates will come from George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“George and I have done shows together before but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together." says Fogerty. "This summer we decided time is short, we better do this now!”

"We are excited and honoured to announce we are joining our friend, the legendary John Fogerty on his Celebration Tour this summer!", says Thorogood. "Celebrating the music of John Fogerty at the same time we celebrate our 50th Anniversary is just about as good as it can get. I’m looking forward to being out there with my friend, John!"

Fogerty has also confirmed two American dates later in the year without Thorogood, at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 26, and on September 11 at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City. Full dates below.

Fogerty's plans to take the Celebration tour to Australia were thwarted late last month, when organisers of Country Fest Queensland announced that he'd no longer be playing at the event, little more than a month after confirming him as headliner.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending our Country Fest QLD Lineup 2024 Event,” said organisers in a statement. “We are working hard on a revised line up and will have more information coming soon."

Fogerty responded with a statement of his own, expressing apparent confusion at the unexpected turn of events.

John Fogerty Celebration Tour 2024

Jun 02: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC

Jun 04: Charleston Credit One Stadium, SC

Jun 05: Raleigh Ted Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 07: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 08: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jun 09: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 11: Canandaigua Constellation Brands: Marvin Sands Perf. Arts Center, NY

Jun 12: Saratoga Springs : SPAC, NY

Jun 14: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 16: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 19: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 20: Lenox Tanglewood , MA

Jul 12: Weert Bospop Festival 2024, Netherlands*

Jul 13: Zottegem Rock Zottegem 2024, Belgiumn*

Jul 16: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy*

Jul 18: Saint Julien en Genevois Guitar en Scene, France*

Aug 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO ^

Sep 11: Salt Lake City Utah State Fair, UT ^

* Festival Date

^ without George Thorogood

Tickets go on sale starting March 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time. More dates are expected to be added.